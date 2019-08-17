Epstein autopsy shows broken neck bones

NEW YORK: An autopsy of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein found broken bones in his neck, US media reported Thursday, as New York's medical examiner said the cause of death required further study.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender who befriended many celebrities and politicians, was found dead in jail on Saturday from an apparent suicide as he awaited trial on federal charges that he trafficked underage girls for sex.

Preliminary findings from the autopsy showed the 66-year-old had multiple broken bones in his neck, including the hyoid bone near his Adam's apple, according to The Washington Post and The New York Times.

They cited sources familiar with the post-mortem examination. The newspapers also quoted experts as saying that a hyoid fracture can occur in victims of suicide, particularly older ones. They also said it can be found in incidents of strangulation.

The office of New York City's chief medical examiner, which conducted the autopsy, said it was too early to confirm exactly how Epstein died. "In all forensic investigations, all information must be synthesized to determine the cause and manner of death," it said in a statement carried by US media Thursday.