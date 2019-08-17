Pakistan’s ex-int’l badminton star Naqi Mohsin dies

LAHORE: Syed Naqi Mohsin, Pakistan’s former international badminton star, passed away on Friday after a prolonged illness.

An eminent Ravian Naqi was a recipient of Roll of Honour as the captain of Government College Lahore badminton team. Besides winning many laurels at national and international level in badminton, he also remained national doubles and mixed doubles badminton champion for many years.

A former PAAS officer who served Pakistan Railways for long Naqi also held key posts in Pakistan Badminton Federation.

Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, senior Old Ravians and faculty members expressed grief on the sad demise of Naqi Mohsin and prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, President, POA and the entire Olympic family of Pakistan have also condoled the sad demise of Syed Naqi Mohsin, a former Senior Vice President, Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF).

Arif further said Naqi will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution towards badminton His Namaz-i-Janaza will be offered on Saturday (August 17) at his residence, House No. 224 St 35, Z Block Phase III, DHA, Lahore at 4.30 pm.