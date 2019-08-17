Schoolchildren tasked to ‘thank’ Modi on IHK move

NEW DELHI: Children at a school in India have been tasked with writing a letter to prime minister Narendra Modi “thanking him” for removing Indian Held Kashmir’s special constitutional status, as part of a homework assignment that has sparked controversy, international media reported on Friday.

The task was given this week to class 6 children – pupils aged 11 and 12 – at the Hansraj Public School in Panchkula, Haryana. One woman who tweeted that her brother had been given the homework called it “propaganda” and said she was “enraged”. Her tweet has been shared thousands of times and received more than 500 replies.