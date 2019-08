Javed, Mansoor lose in Shepparton Squash first round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Javed Ali and Mansoor Zaman lost in the first round of the $6000 Shepparton Squash International in Victoria, Australia, on Thursday.

Rhys Dowling of Australia defeated Javed 11-6, 4-11, 11-7, 11-9 and Sam Ejtemai of Australia thrashed Mansoor 11-4, 11-4, 11-4.