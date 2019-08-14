NAB’s refusal to allow Aseefa to meet her father criticised

ISLAMABAD: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari have strongly reacted to the refusal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) former’s meeting with her father Asif Ali Zardari in NAB custody.

“Despite having a court order to visit my father in NAB custody, the NAB refused visitation in the last minute,” Aseefa Bhutto in a tweet said. She termed NAB’s action as another violation of law and human rights. "Standing outside NAB with Court order," she said.

Bakhtawar Bhutto, in her tweeter, said NAB refused entry in violation of court order questioning as to who will hold NAB accountable. Who will hold NAB accountable from deaths to tax money spent, she said.

“She recalled that NAB was created by runaway dictator and now being used by wannabe dictator to lock up all opposition and continuously breaking all laws,” she said.

Meanwhile, PPP Secretary General and ex Senate Chairman Nayyar Hussain Bokhari termed NAB's refusal to allow Aseefa meet her father as a shameful act. In a statement, he said not allowing Aseefa to meet her father was also violation of human rights.

Party’s Information Secretary, Dr Nafeesa, has also condemned NAB treatment being meted out to Faryal Talpur --not allowing her stay at hospital due to her health condition.