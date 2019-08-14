Nine die in Kohistan, DI Khan road accidents

MANSEHRA: Four people, including a woman, were killed and two others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Pattan area of Lower Kohistan on Wednesday.

“We have retrieved all four dead and injured from the ravine and the latter have been shifted to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad,” District Police Officer, Lower Kohistan, Salman Khan, told reporters.

The jeep, which was on its way to Swat from Pattan, met the accident when the driver of the vehicle couldn’t hold control over steering in the sharp curve as a result of which it skidded off the Karakoram Highway and plunged into the deep ravine.

Khan said that he along with personnel of police and elite force rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies and injured from the ditch with the help of locals and shifted them to hospital in Pattan, the district headquarters of Lower Kohistan.

He said that those killed belonged to the same family.

The dead were identified as Hakeem Khan, stated to be a driver, Hukamran Khan, Ghulam Qadir and Nasira Bibi.

Meanwhile, five people, including a woman, were killed in different incidents in the district, police and hospital sources on Wednesday.

One Ayub stabbed his daughter and a relative on the suspicion of illicit relations in village Saradare Wala when he saw his daughter with Ghulam Shabeer.

Police said that Ayub axed both to death and courted arrest to the Band Korain police.

The police registered the case and started the investigation.

In another incident, an armed fight between two groups erupted in Gomal University Police Station.

A teenaged Munibullah was caught in the crossfire and got critically injured. The sources said that the boy died on way to the hospital. The police registered a case against six accused from both sides.