Plastic nation

It seems that we cannot live without plastic bags. From vegetables, bakery goods and books to hi-tech products, almost everything is being sold in plastic bags. According to reports, 50 billion plastic bags are used in Pakistan annually. The country wastes 1.5 million kilograms of plastic bags per day. That is an enormous 240 plastic bags per person. Apparently, Pakistan has been depending on the water of the Indus River, and dumping 1.6 lakh tons of plastic bags in the river.

Consequently, the plastic bags end in river and sewerage lanes, blocking the water and sanitation systems. Briefly, we need to reduce plastic bags waste considerably under the clean green Pakistan movement. The government of Pakistan has been banning the use of single use plastic and promoting the use of reusable bags. Therefore, as a civilized nation, it’s our duty to work for the future betterment of the country; plants a tress and reduce the use of plastic bags and material.

Abdul Bari Jagirani

Larkana