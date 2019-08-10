Rains claim six lives in KP, 3 in Karachi

KARACHI: Three people died of electrocution on Saturday as heavy rain with thunder lashed Karachi while rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) claimed six lives and wounded around 20 people, according to a Provincial Disaster Management Authority report on Saturday.

Downpours were reported in Defence, Clifton, Model Colony, Shahrah-e-Faisal, I I Chundrigar, Malir Cantt, Landhi, Gulshan, Johar and adjoining areas in Karachi.

The rain-related incidents occurred in Korangi, Soldier Bazar and Manghopir. Power outages hit Liaquatabad Sea One Area, North Nazimabad, Tariq bin Zayd Society, North Karachi, New Karachi, Shadman Town, Surjani, Phelwan Goth, Safoora Goth, Defence and Scheme 33 and other areas.

The MET Office in its weather warning for Sindh had said a well-marked monsoon low-pressure had formed over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas which is likely to move westwards and reach Indian Gujrat region, causing rain in most of the parts of Sindh. Heavy rain may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions while flash flooding in Kalat, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad divisions, the MET office warned.

The MET Office has stated the intermittent spell would continue for the next 36 to 42 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 30 to 32C with 65 to 75 per cent humidity. Widespread rain and thundershowers with a few moderate to heavy falls may occur in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad division over the next 24 hours. Rain or wind-thunderstorms may also occur at scattered places in Larkana and Sukkur divisions.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

At least 17 people died in the monsoon spell that hit Karachi late last month, with most of the victims losing their lives to electrocution. The rain wreaked havoc on the city's sewerage and electricity infrastructure, submerging some areas under water while leaving others in darkness.

According to a Provincial Disaster Management Authority Peshawar in the KP’s district Torghar, at Dadum Madikhel area, a policeman died due to land sliding-related incident.

Police said that heavy rains and land sliding blocked Shahra-e-Karakoram in the Upper Kohistan area. Due to the blockade and land sliding, hundreds of tourists got stuck in traffic jams.

PDMA officials directed the district administration in the affected areas, to rescue and provide help to the victims.