Goat high on Eidul Azha sale list

Pindiites are buying sacrificial animals like goat, dumba, cow, bull, camel for Qurbani at Eidul Azha, but goat is high on the sale list for being comparatively cheaper. Arriving from far-flung areas these animals have been restricted to certain sale points such as Bagh Sardaran, Banni Chowk etc. The decision by city authorities has been taken to maintain cleanliness in the city.

“Good-looking sacrificial animals are waiting for buyers. Priced much higher, the buyers come and get a photo clicked with them and then leave. But sacrificial animals’ owners are optimistic that they will be able to sell them before Eid,” says Samar Abbas. “Just walk into the lanes of the city, and you will hear the sellers screaming the rates at the top of their voice. The rate of the goats begins from Rs8, 000 to Rs12, 000 and the good category is priced at Rs25, 000 to Rs30, 000. The goats are healthy and have been decorated with flowers as well. Some are even wearing anklets,” says Jarar Haider.

“The talk of the Fazal Town is the goat which has been priced very high. Ask about the costliest goats and people will lead you to Mathar Hussain’s tent in an open plot, who is sitting with his goat.

He claimed that his three other goats have been sold at quite a high rate. “In the last two days, I have sold three goats. This one is a little less costly because he isn’t as tall as the others were. He is not even as beautiful as the other three,” says Mathar, who is a shopkeeper, but during Eid time he sells goats.”

“The rate of the goats depends on various factors including their beauty, weight, and also on their horns. The price of goat will decrease if it has broken horns,” says Moeez Ali, a dealer.

“Almost all my goats are between two and three years. The value of goats decrease if they are more than three years old,” says Ashhad Mehdi, another dealer. “One of my goats weighs 250kg and for the last two years I have been spending Rs. 500 per day on his food. It is important to keep them healthy. He was entirely on milk and ghee for the last two years and therefore, he is healthy.

This is the only earning period in the entire year for me,” says Aqeel Raza, the owner of goat. Burhan Ali, also a dealer, says: “A buyer got eight goats from me. I have kept the price quite low so that I get a buyer easily. Look at this beautiful goat, he is so fair and healthy, you won’t find like this in the entire city.”