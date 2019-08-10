close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 11, 2019

Peshawar dominates Independence Day cycling race

Sports

A
APP
August 11, 2019

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: Peshawar-borns dominated the 25-km Independence Day Cycling Race after the city’s representatives clinched the top two positions here on Saturday.

Cyclists from all seven divisional headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comprising Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Hazara, Swat and Peshawar took part in the individual time trials. Peshawar’s Obaid Ullah, a promising cyclist clinched the trophy by recording his best time, followed by Siddique, who also happens to be from Peshawar. Aftab of Swat took third position, Aziz of Mardan and Ijaz of Peshawar remained at fourth and fifth and Ajmal of Dera Ismail Khan took the sixth position respectively.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports