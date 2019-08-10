Peshawar dominates Independence Day cycling race

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: Peshawar-borns dominated the 25-km Independence Day Cycling Race after the city’s representatives clinched the top two positions here on Saturday.

Cyclists from all seven divisional headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comprising Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Hazara, Swat and Peshawar took part in the individual time trials. Peshawar’s Obaid Ullah, a promising cyclist clinched the trophy by recording his best time, followed by Siddique, who also happens to be from Peshawar. Aftab of Swat took third position, Aziz of Mardan and Ijaz of Peshawar remained at fourth and fifth and Ajmal of Dera Ismail Khan took the sixth position respectively.