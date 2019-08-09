Pakistan first to qualify for Asian U-23 Volleyball semis

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan are well on course to meet India in the semifinals of the Asian Under-23 Volleyball Championship following their empathic win against Kazakhstan in Myanmar

Friday.

Pakistan beat Kazakhstan 25-21, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21 to continue their winning spree. Pakistan won sixth game in a row and will now meet the winner of India-Australia match in the semifinals on Saturday.

India is tipped to win against Australia considering their performance so far in the Championship. India’s victory against Australia will mean semis of the Asian Championship between the two neighbouring countries.

With this victory against Kazakhstan, Pakistan became the first team to qualify for semifinal. This is for the very first time that Pakistan has made it to the semi-finals of Under-23 Asian Meer. Pakistan team won two sets against Kazakhstan easily.

A bit of complacency on part of Pakistan helped Kazakhstan to fight back and take the third set 25-17. Pakistan team however regrouped and won the 4th set with a score of 25-21. Korea coach Mr Kim who is training Pakistan team hailed Pakistan win, saying that every player performed exceptionally well.

“Sixth win in six matches is a big achievement. Some of teams are very strong, yet we managed to beat them. Hopefully we would go on to win semis also,” he said. He specially praised Murad Khan, Hamid, Umer Faryad and Fahad (captain) for their contribution in victory.