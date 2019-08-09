close
August 10, 2019
PML-N workers protest Maryam Nawaz’s arrest

National

TKA
Tahir Khan Azikhel
August 10, 2019

DARGAI: The workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) blocked Malakand Road against the arrest of Maryam Nawaz on Friday. The activists took out a rally and blocked Malakand Road for the vehicular traffic. They were carrying placards with slogans against the government for victimising the opposition leaders.

Gul Zaman Khan and others said the rulers were bent on victimising the opposition leaders which was unacceptable. They said the government did not serve the people as per their expectations and instead gave price-hike to the country. They warned the government to release the PML-N central leader forthwith.

