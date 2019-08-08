close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
August 9, 2019

Nine killed in Jhang road accident

National

August 9, 2019

CHINIOT /FAISALABAD: As many as nine people, including four women, were killed when a speeding bus hit a motorcycle rickshaw near Addah Chak Arrianwala, Jhang, on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a passenger bus was on its way from Jhang to Rawalpindi when it rammed into the motorcycle rickshaw near Addah Chak Arrianwala due to speeding. As a result, nine people died on the spot.

The victims were identified as Sardaran Bibi,40; Sakina,40; Saban Bibi,37; Hateem Khan and his wife Mumtaz Bibi,36; Iqbal, Atta Muhammad, Syydan Bibi, 50 and Abdal. The bodies had been shifted to the DHQ Hospital, Jhang.

