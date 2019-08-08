Ban on Indian movies to continue: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that ban on screening of Indian movies and airing of its dramas and other related content in Pakistan would continue besides ban on cultural exchange.

“Through this ban, we will put balm on the wounds of Kashmiris. Every measure will be taken to further lift the morale of great Kashmiris. The country’s leadership had given a message to the world that Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein, as Kashmir runs in the blood of every Pakistani,” she asserted.

She pointed out that those who had differed with the two-nation theory of the Quaid-e-Azam would have now understood how right he was. Dr Awan also emphasised that Indian ploy to change status of occupied Kashmir intensified the clash between two ideologies and the Quaid had read the Hindu mentality at that time. She said in the present situation, the clash between Indian and Pakistani cultural and social values was imminent and it was media’s responsibility to come to the forefront to defeat Indian cultural invasion.

She said as part of the initiatives in the given situation, Pakistan had suspended all cultural exchanges, joint productions in film, television and theatre level.

Talking to beat reporters here at a reception at the Parliament House she hosted for Ministry of Information and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, she said that on the one hand was ideology of enlightened moderate and progressive ideology while on the other hand was hard-line, terrorist, fanatic and anti-Muslim ideology of Narendra Modi. What today, she continued, India was resorting to minorities there, particularly the Muslims was before everyone. She acknowledged the fact that it was Pakistan’s responsibility to effectively advocate the cause of Kashmir at all international forums without making any compromise on the issue.

She said that in this situation, media had to play crucial role in highlighting Pakistan’s narrative, which was based on the solution of Kashmir issue on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions.

Dr Firdous said that the government was fulfilling its responsibilities and all stakeholders including opposition were taken onboard during joint session of the Parliament and entire nation was standing united on the issue of Kashmir.

She noted that Kashmiris had offered unprecedented sacrifices in face of Indian state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir and Kashmiris were being victimised by Indian troops only because they wanted to get rid of the Indian slavery and they desired to be part of Pakistan considering themselves as Pakistani citizens. Dr Awan maintained that Indian step to deprive Kashmir of the special status it had under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, had spurred the freedom movement in held Kashmir. She said that New Delhi had realised that it could not defeat Pakistan on the geographical front, therefore, it had launched cultural and digital invasion to pollute the minds of Pakistani youth.

Dr Awan noted India had completely banned media in held Kashmir and by using all negative machinations it wanted to suppress voice of the people there and was opposed to projection of its atrocities on Kashmiris in the world. She vowed that the government would take measures to connect them with the ideology of Pakistan and thoughts and philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

