Fri Aug 09, 2019
AFP
August 9, 2019

Lukaku moves to Inter Milan

Sports

AFP
August 9, 2019

ROME: Romelu Lukaku completed his long-awaited move to Inter Milan from Manchester United on Thursday after the Serie A club announced his arrival in Italy on a five-year deal.

“The Belgian footballer, arriving from Manchester United on a permanent basis, has signed a contract with the Nerazzurri until 30 June 2024,” Inter said in a statement. The club did not reveal Lukaku’s wages nor the fee paid to Premier League side United, reported to be in the region of 80 million euros ($90 million). Inter announced the deal with a video of the 26-year-old in an Inter shirt saying: “Inter: it’s not for everyone, that’s why I’m here.”

