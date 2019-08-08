close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
Advertisement
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Pak teams to feature in World Bridge

Sports

August 9, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Bridge Foundation (PBF) will field its men and women outfits in the 44th World Bridge Team Championships to be held in Central China’s metropolis of Wuhan from September 14-28.

President PBF Javaid Khalid said on Thursday that their men and women teams, each comprising six players will chip in the championships. Around 800 players will vie for the trophies in the 15-day coveted bridge event.

