Assurance to address grievances of Dassu power project affectees

MANSEHRA: Upper Kohistan Deputy Commissioner Hamidur Rehman on Thursday assured an 80-member committee of the 4,300 megawatts Dassu hydropower project that he would take up land prices and other issues with the authorities concerned.

“I want you not to go for agitation for issues related to Dassu dam as the government is aware of your demands, and even then I will take up land prices and other issues at appropriate forums with federal and provincial governments,” the official told protesters of a sit-in at Karakoram Highway.

District Police Officer Abdul Saboor Khan was also present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said, “The Dassu hydropower project will meet the energy needs in the country and Kohistan district.”

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that blocking road was not a solution to their problems as the district administration was in touch with government and Wapda.

Earlier, the protesters said that the government should increase the prices of land acquired for the dam as per the market value.