Khairpur shuts down petrol pumps

SUKKUR: The district administration Khairpur fined many petrol pumps for overcharging petrol prices by Rs 3 to 4. According to AC Khairpur Mirza Waleed Baig, PM Secretariat had written to the chief secretary Sindh that owners of petrol pumps in Sindh were charging Rs 120.70 per litre than the rate fixed by Ogra at Rs 117 per litres. He said the chief secretary had directed deputy commissioners to take action against those overcharging. Meanwhile several owners closed their petrol pumps, causing problems to the citizens.