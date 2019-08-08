13-year-old girl killed over marriage issue

FAISALABAD: A 13-year-old girl was killed over a marriage issue near Sahianwala on Thursday. Malaika, a class 9 student, of Chak Jhumra along with her mother was going to a market when unidentified people shot her dead. The motive behind the murder was that the mother of Malaika had refused to marry her with a boy of their rival group.