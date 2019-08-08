DC Hangu presents Rs2.6 bn budget

HANGU: The District Council presented annual budget of Rs2.6 billion for the fiscal year 2019-20 on Thursday.

The meeting was held with District Nazim Hangu, Ibrahim Bangash in the chair at the District Council Hall.

Presenting the budget, the district nazim said Rs1.75 billion had been allocated for paying the salaries of government employees, Rs174.8 million for the expenses at the government offices, and Rs109.7 for the utility bills in the government offices. He said Rs102.4 million would be spent on repairs of classrooms in the government schools in the district.

He said Rs330.1 million was meant for the government employees under the encashment of leave prior to retirement (LPR) while Rs9 million was allocated for the expenses of the district council meetings.