Strong quake hits Turkey

ISTANBUL: A 5.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded in southwestern Turkey on Thursday, according to the US Geological Studies Institute, with reports of collapsed buildings but no serious casualties.

The earthquake was recorded in the province of Denizli near the town of Bozkurt at 1125 GMT, with a depth of around seven kilometres according to Turkish emergency services.

"Some roofs collapsed, there were deep fissures, several houses collapsed,” Bozkurt mayor Birsen Celik told TV station NTV. “No one was killed. There were no serious injuries,” he added.