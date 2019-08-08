Delta Air appoints general sales agent

KARACHI: Delta Air Lines has appointed Air Transport Activities (Pvt) Ltd (ATA), part of the Avari Group, as its general sales agent (GSA) to strengthen the airline’s sales and marketing presence in Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday.

As part of the new agreement, Air Transport Activities will open dedicated Delta-branded sales offices in three cities – Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi – making it easier for the customers to book travel on Delta and its partners between Pakistan and the United States. Air Transport Activities will exclusively represent Delta in Pakistan through proactive sales activities, including reservations and ticketing, as well as marketing initiatives to promote the airline in the country.

Delta’s Pakistan sales operations will be overseen by Sofia Arif, general manager passenger sales and marketing, it added.