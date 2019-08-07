Pakistan record 4th successive win in Asian U-23 Volleyball

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded their fourth successive win in the Asian Under-23 Volleyball Championship beating Sri Lanka in four sets in Myanmar.

According to reports reaching here, Pakistan players had to put up their best efforts to beat a well versed Sri Lanka team 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 30-28. Pakistan got off to flying start winning the first two sets quite comfortably.

Sri Lanka however came back strongly and started leading the third set right from the world go. They continued their upper hand, ultimately winning the set and extending the match to fourth set.

The fourth set turned out to be a real battle with both teams playing aggressive and professional volleyball. Though Pakistan led the proceedings initially, Sri Lanka came back with all guns blazing and taking lead at one stage. Pakistan attackers made good use of their height to earn some crucial points, ultimately wining the set at 30-28 and the match. Usman Faryad was outstanding for Pakistan.

On Thursday, Pakistan will play Australia. In case of win against Australia, Pakistan will go on to lead group E.In another match played on Wednesday, Chinese Taipei defeated Australia 3-0.