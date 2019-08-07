close
Thu Aug 08, 2019
AFP
August 8, 2019

Three killed,7 injured in Mozambique jail riot

AFP
August 8, 2019

NAMPULA, Mozambique: Three people were shot dead and seven were wounded after rioting broke out Wednesday morning at the largest prison in northern Mozambique, according to a health official. Nampula Central Hospital´s clinical director, Bainabo Sahal, said that 10 people were brought in, three of them already dead.

"At the (hospital) morgue we received three bodies, victims of gunshots," Sahal told reporters at the hospital in the city of Nampula. Of the wounded, five sustained serious injuries, while two prison guards had minor injuries. According to local media, prison guards at the Nampula Regional Penitentiary used live fire in a bid to contain the riots. The reason for the rioting was not immediately known and prison authorities have not yet commented. "Prisoners set fire to several offices where documents related to their criminal cases were stored," reported O Pais newspaper.

