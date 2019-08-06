close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
August 7, 2019

No room for the dead

Newspost

 
Like several other cities and towns in this country, it is reported that the three existing graveyards in the famous city of Larkano have run out of room for its dead. Against this backdrop, when there is no place in the already saturated graveyards for more bodies then what do the inhabitants of this city do? Responding to this question a noted social worker from the city says that he has personally seen that many people often bury one dead body over the other in the same graveyard.

The present rulers are requested to allot a new place to every city and town wherever the existing graveyards have become saturated so that new graveyards on modern lines be made for the burial of dead bodies. At least, let them rest in peace after their death who could not live in rest and peace in this country of injustices, inequalities and inflation.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

