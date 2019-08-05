Pakistan top Group C at Asian Under-23 Men’s Volleyball

KARACHI: Pakistan kept up their golden run to emerge as the Group C winners when they beat Chinese Taipei 3-1 in their last group outing of the 3rd Asian Under-23 Men’s Volleyball Championships in Wunna Theikdi Indoor Stadium, Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on Monday.

It was Pakistan’s third successive win in the event.

Following a couple of straight wins against Qatar and Bahrain, Pakistan seemed in their fine element against strong Chinese Taipei. Pakistan did not have a good start as they went 20-25 down in the first set. But the Green-shirts, led by Fahad Reza, bounced back strongly, sweeping the next three sets 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 to seal their triumph in the 16-team event.

Pakistan and Chinese Taipei have qualified for the quarter-finals league from Group C. After losing the first set, Pakistan’s Korean coach made two changes. He brought in Murad Khan in place of Fahad and Usman in place of Anwar. In the second set, Hamid made attacking service which disturbed the reception of the opponents. Pakistan also showed great prowess in block and attack. Chinese Taipei played fast game but could not match Pakistan’s strength in all departments of the game.

In quarter-finals Pakistan and Chinese Taipei have been put against Australia and Sri Lanka in the group. According to Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF), Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in their next game on Wednesday (tomorrow). On Thursday the Green-shirts will meet Australia.

The PVF announced Rs100,000 for the team for the stunning display in the competition. Pakistan skipper Fahad said his team played remarkably well against Chinese Taipei. “We made a stunning comeback today,” he told ‘The News’ after the win. “Our attack is strong and so is block and reception. The way the boys are playing I am confident that we will continue our golden run in the quarter-finals,” Fahad said.