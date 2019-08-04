Asal retains World Junior Squash title

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Mostafa Asal beat Moustafa Elserty in all Egyptian final to retain the World Junior Squash title in championship that concluded at the Nicol David Arena Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Sunday. Asal handed over straight games drubbing to his countryman 12-10, 11-3, 11-6 to retain the title he won last year. Egypt made it a double delight when Hania El Hammamy beat her fellow country girl Jana Shiha 11-9, 11-6 and 11-8 to win ladies world title.