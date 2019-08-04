close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
August 5, 2019

Asal retains World Junior Squash title

Sports

 
August 5, 2019

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Mostafa Asal beat Moustafa Elserty in all Egyptian final to retain the World Junior Squash title in championship that concluded at the Nicol David Arena Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Sunday. Asal handed over straight games drubbing to his countryman 12-10, 11-3, 11-6 to retain the title he won last year. Egypt made it a double delight when Hania El Hammamy beat her fellow country girl Jana Shiha 11-9, 11-6 and 11-8 to win ladies world title.

