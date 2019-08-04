close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2019

Pak U23s in Asian volleyball quarters

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Following the success against Qatar on the opening day, Pakistan beat Bahrain in straight sets to move into quarter-finals of the Asian Under-23 Volleyball Championship under way in Myanmar.

According to reports reaching here, Pakistan won 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 to move into the quarter-finals of the championship.

Bahrain team tried to match Pakistan at early stage of the match but when going got tough they were seen nowhere.

Captain Fahad Raza showed superb attacking skills whereas Hamid set the ball skillfully. Libero Nadeem gave good account of himself in reception and defence.

Pakistan are to play one last pool match in preliminary round against Chinese Taipei today (Monday).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports