Pak U23s in Asian volleyball quarters

ISLAMABAD: Following the success against Qatar on the opening day, Pakistan beat Bahrain in straight sets to move into quarter-finals of the Asian Under-23 Volleyball Championship under way in Myanmar.

According to reports reaching here, Pakistan won 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 to move into the quarter-finals of the championship.

Bahrain team tried to match Pakistan at early stage of the match but when going got tough they were seen nowhere.

Captain Fahad Raza showed superb attacking skills whereas Hamid set the ball skillfully. Libero Nadeem gave good account of himself in reception and defence.

Pakistan are to play one last pool match in preliminary round against Chinese Taipei today (Monday).