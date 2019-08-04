OIC deeply concerned over held Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement, the General Secretariat of the OIC said it was concerned about reports of deployment of additional paramilitary forces and use of banned cluster munitions by Indian forces to target civilians.

It also expressed sadness over civilian casualties resulting from ceasefire violations carried out by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC) and expressed solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC renewed its call for the international community to rise up to its responsibility for the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef bin Ahmed Al Othaimeen and discussed with him increasing Indian aggression in Kashmir. Qureshi told him that brutal use of power against innocent Kashmiris by India was condemnable, adding: “India is violating the international laws by subjecting the Kashmiris to serious human rights violations”.

He told the OIC secretary general that Indian authorities’ orders to Hindu yatrees (devotees) and foreign tourists to leave held Kashmir were further adding concern in the prevailing situation. Qureshi asked Othaimeen to take notice of this serious situation. The OIC secretary general assured the foreign minister of taking notice of the situation and providing all out cooperation in this regard.

Separately, chairing an emergency consultative meeting at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Sunday, Qureshi said Indian designs were an attempt to disrupt the regional peace. The foreign minister urged the international community and world human rights watchdogs to take immediate notice of the serious situation.

The meeting decided to highlight the gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and Indian atrocities against Kashmiris at every international forum.