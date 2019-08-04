Youth leadership training ends on high note

Islamabad : The nine-day Advanced Youth Leadership Training programme organised by Mehergarh: A Centre for Learning concluded on a high note.

The training invites renowned resource persons including Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Dr. Khadim Hussain, Dr. Kamran Ahmed, Maliha Hussain, Amir Rana, Zafarullah Khan, and Muhammad Shaanto share their experiences so that ideals of democracy, inter-faith harmony, gender equality can be induced among the young leaders in order to create a truly democratic society. The training sessions also provide insight into the rich Pluralistic Heritage of Pakistan.

The concluding ceremony of the training was held at SZABIST, who had offered their premises without any charges. Head of the Campus Khusro Pervaiz and his team were very cordial throughout the event. Noted lawyer and PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan, Senator Hasil Bizenjo, Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch, Senator Afrasiab Khattak, I.A. Rehman, Senator Krishna Kumari, and Mujahid Barelvi were invited as special guests.

This event was also a tribute to Aitzaz Ahsan to acknowledge his continuous support for the Women’s Rights Movement in Pakistan; his fourteen year-long pro bono support in Mukhtaran Bibi’s case. The tribute focused on his multi-faceted work as a politician, lawyer, scholar, poet, as well as a cultural and human rights activist.

Thirty youth leaders belonging to different religious and ethnic backgrounds came from all five provinces. Aitzaz Ahsan gave out certificates to youth leaders and urged that tolerance, freedom of questioning and giving benefit of doubt to people are qualities that youth leaders should have.

He said that considering women as equal citizens, not as a favour to them, but because they are, is very crucial for the progress of the country, as they are half of the population.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that we need to acknowledge leaders like Aitzaz Ahsan in their lives for their contributions towards the country and our youth should know the importance of saying ‘Thank You’ to those who sacrifice for the country and take a stand on principles. Mukhtaran Mai was also acknowledged for taking a stand and fighting her case for seventeen years, expecting to get justice from Pakistan judicial system.