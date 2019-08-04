Pakistan to host first international junior squash event since 2013

KARACHI: Pakistan is finally hosting an international junior squash event after a gap of six years. It has been learnt that Pakistan Junior Squash Open is to be held in Lahore from November 16-21.

The entry deadline of this Asian Junior Super Series Silver Event is yet to be decided. Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has not held any international junior event in the country since 2013. Last year Pakistan hosted 19 PSA events but there was not a single event for juniors.

The last international event held for juniors was 5th Roshan Khan Junior Open in 2013. The event was registered with World Squash Federation. It was an Asian Squash Federation’s Super Series event.

Former world champion Jansher Khan says this is one of the main reasons behind the decline of Pakistan squash. He suggested to the Prime Minister to hold international junior events in the country to revive the game of squash as according to his experience the only way to improve the game of squash in the country is to hold international tournaments for juniors.