close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2019

Balochistan win karate title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2019

LAHORE: Balochistan team won the karate championship against Punjab at Tajai Khan Sports Complex, Quetta on Saturday. Balochistan clinched 17 gold medals and six bronze medals while Punjab team got six gold medals and 17 bronze medals during the championship. Players from both sides showed excellent performance and skills during championship organized under the auspices of Japan Karate Association Balochistan. More than 70 players participated in championship. Syed Nadeem Shah, Honorary Consul General of Japan was chairman organizing committee, Hussain Ali Changezi, Black Belt 5th Dan from JKA Japan, was organizing secretary and Abdullah Changezi, Nasrullah, Asghar Hussain Azhdary, Hameed Mehdi, Fida M Dummer and M Ismail were members of organizing committee. Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Advisor to Chief Minster Balochistan for Sports, Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism Departments was the chief guest on this occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports