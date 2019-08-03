Balochistan win karate title

LAHORE: Balochistan team won the karate championship against Punjab at Tajai Khan Sports Complex, Quetta on Saturday. Balochistan clinched 17 gold medals and six bronze medals while Punjab team got six gold medals and 17 bronze medals during the championship. Players from both sides showed excellent performance and skills during championship organized under the auspices of Japan Karate Association Balochistan. More than 70 players participated in championship. Syed Nadeem Shah, Honorary Consul General of Japan was chairman organizing committee, Hussain Ali Changezi, Black Belt 5th Dan from JKA Japan, was organizing secretary and Abdullah Changezi, Nasrullah, Asghar Hussain Azhdary, Hameed Mehdi, Fida M Dummer and M Ismail were members of organizing committee. Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Advisor to Chief Minster Balochistan for Sports, Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism Departments was the chief guest on this occasion.