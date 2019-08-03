Pakistan crush Qatar in Asian U-23 Volleyball

LAHORE: Pakistan U-23 team defeated Qatar with a set score of 3-0 in the Asian Men’s U/23 Volleyball Championship at Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

Pakistan team won the 1st set with a score points of 25-22. The 2nd set was won very convincingly as Pakistan won with score of 25-11 points. The 3rd set score in favour of Pakistan was 25-22. Pakistan team took a little time in the 1st set to settle. However, slowly the team overcame Qatar team and won the set. In the 2nd set Pakistan had very strong service as Murad Khan took straight 6 points with his service as Qatar proved weak in reception and defence.

In the 3rd set Pakistan team dominated all through the game and ultimately Pakistan defeated Qatar. In today’s match Pakistan was superior to Qatar in all departments including Service, reception, blocking and attack. Pakistani setter Hamid exhibited great skill. In attack Wasim and Abdullah were outstanding. Libero Nadeem came out very well in defence. The Korean Coach Kim used all players in the match through good substitution. Pakistan team will play against Bahrain tomorrow at 11 AM local time and will play against China Taipei on Monday. In the other group C match, Chinese Taipei defeated Bahrain with straight 3-0 sets. Pakistan is required to win one more match at least in its group to qualify for quarter final. In other matches today, Myanmar defeated Hong Kong, Kazakhstan defeated Vietnam and Thailand defeated New Zealand.