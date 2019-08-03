CM inaugurates gas pipeline, road projects in Swat

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Saturday that the corrupt politicians were voted out by the people and their dream of coming to power would not come true.

Addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of gas pipeline and road projects, he added that the corrupt were now languishing in jails.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed inaugurated the gas pipeline and Chuprial Road projects in Matta tehsil in Swat district.

“We are promoting national interests. Prime Minister Imran Khan will not let the nation down, and Pakistan will be in the list of developed nations soon,” Mahmood Khan said.

He added that Imran Khan had always stressed to serve the deprived people.

He said the provincial government was facing challenges after the merger of new districts. “But now the province is on road to development as new roads, schools, colleges, universities and hospitals are being built,” he added.

The chief minister said that employment opportunities would be created for the youth of the province. The past government deceived the masses in the name of developmental projects, he went on to add.

Officials said the 32 km long and 12 inch wide gas supply pipeline will be laid till Khwazakhela whereas 9.2 km long and 8 inch wide gas supply pipelines will be laid till Chamtalai which will benefit the residents of surrounding villages.

The total cost of Chuprial Balasoor to Mandar road is Rs379.18 million and will benefit the villages including Matta, Chuprial, Biha, Barthana, Gawalirai, Balasoor, Panadai, Nowkhara, Rahat Kot, Skhra, Darmai, Garai, Lalko and Gabeen Jabba.

The chief minister said that four additional electricity feeders have been approved for Matta, adding the government was sincerely working for the development of the province.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province to initiate “Ihsaas” programme under which the government will be responsible for the sponsorship, education and welfare of widows, orphans, and the suppressed.

Mahmood Khan also announced the establishment of Nadra office in Chuprial and the reconstruction of Government Higher Secondary School for Boys.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services, Murad Saeed said that Swat Expressway would be expanded to Kalam and Chitral in the next phase to boost tourism in the province. He criticised the opposition and said that opposition parties were wasting the time and resources of the masses.

“The opposition faced a severe blow in the Senate. Blaming and criticising the state institutions is no service to democracy,” he said, adding that chairman Senate had proved that he enjoyed the support of the majority of the senators.

He added that three universities would be established in Swat including an agriculture university, engineering university and a women university.