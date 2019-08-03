Landikotal woman nominated for reserved KP Assembly seat

LANDIKOTAL: The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the Alhaj Karwan group have nominated a woman hailing from Landikotal for the reserved seat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Baseerat Shinwari is the candidate of Alhaj Karwan, which won two seats in the provincial assembly election from Khyber district. She had recently announced joining the BAP along with the Alhaj Karwan group led by former MNA, Alhaj Shahjee Gul.

Shahjee Gul’s son Bilawal Afridi and nephew Shafiq Sher Afridi as independent candidates had won the provincial assembly seats defeating the nominees of the PTI, JUI-F, ANP and other parties. Beside these two MPAs, a third independent lawmaker Abbas Rahman is also part of the Alhaj Karwan and BAP.

Baseerat Shinwari did her masters in International Relations and Political Science from the University of Peshawar. She is a social worker and has served in national and international non-governmental organisations.

Baseerat Shinwari is the daughter of Naushad Ali Shinwari, granddaughter of Habib Khan Shinwari and niece of Fakhre Alam and Saboor Shinwari hailing from Zargarano village in Khugakhel area in Landikotal.