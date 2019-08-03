Indian war frenzy harming regional peace, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said India in its “war frenzy is sabotaging regional peace” as he condemned Indian forces’ “blatant” use of cluster ammunition against civilians along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the foreign minister said: “Strongly condemn the blatant use of cluster ammunition by Indian Security Forces targeting innocent civilians along the Line of Control. This is clear violation of the Geneva Convention and International Laws.

“India in its war frenzy is not only sabotaging regional peace but also committing gross human rights violations along the LoC. I urge the nations of the world to take strict notice of the ongoing situation in IoK and LoC.”—News Desk