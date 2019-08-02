Three dead in Bahawalpur incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Three people were killed in different incidents here on Friday. In the first incident, 10-year-old Ali Shan and his cousin 12-year-old Ali Hasnain were playing in rain near Fort Abbas when suddenly both fell in the Hakrra Canal. As a result, Ali Shan drowned while Ali Hasnain was saved. In the second incident, motorcyclist Sajjad was killed when a car hit him near Uch Sharif. In the third instance, an unidentified dead body of a woman was found from Dera Masti on the Bahawalpur-Khanqah Sharif National Highway Road. The police have shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem.
