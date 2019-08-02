close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
August 3, 2019

Three dead in Bahawalpur incidents

National

August 3, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: Three people were killed in different incidents here on Friday. In the first incident, 10-year-old Ali Shan and his cousin 12-year-old Ali Hasnain were playing in rain near Fort Abbas when suddenly both fell in the Hakrra Canal. As a result, Ali Shan drowned while Ali Hasnain was saved. In the second incident, motorcyclist Sajjad was killed when a car hit him near Uch Sharif. In the third instance, an unidentified dead body of a woman was found from Dera Masti on the Bahawalpur-Khanqah Sharif National Highway Road. The police have shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem.

