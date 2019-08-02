Afghanistan peace deal would see US troop numbers slashed

WASHINGTON: A proposed peace deal would see the United States withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan in exchange for promises from the Taliban that it would renounce Al-Qaeda, US media reported on Thursday. The US and the Taliban are soon expected to begin their eighth round of talks in Doha to reach a deal that would end America´s nearly 18-year involvement in Afghanistan. The Washington Post reported that an initial deal to end the war would see US troop numbers in the country fall to as low as 8,000 from their current level of around 14,000.

In exchange, the Taliban would abide by a ceasefire and renounce Al-Qaeda, whose 9/11 attacks on the US spurred the invasion that ousted the Taliban from power in Afghanistan in 2001, the Post reported, citing US officials. “I would say that they are 80 or 90 percent of the way there,” one official told the paper. “But there is still a long way to go on that last 10 or 20 percent.” The proposed agreement would also require the Taliban to broker a separate peace deal with the Afghan government, with which it has refused to speak, Fox News reported. However, an Afghan official last week hinted that the government of President Ashraf Ghani was preparing for direct talks with the Taliban, the details of which have yet to be announced. Without confirming the reports, US Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted a link to the Post article and later wrote: “I hope any agreement will be a good deal for America that protects our homeland, our allies, and our interests.” Washington has said it wants to see a deal inked by September 1, but any deal requires the Taliban to talk to Kabul.

Young Afghans wary as possible US-Taliban deal nears: With momentum apparently building for a breakthrough in talks between Washington and the Taliban, younger Afghans whose lives have been overshadowed by nearly 18 years of war are sceptical any deal will bring them peace. Instead many fear that the US, in its haste to exit its longest war, is rushing for a deal that will see the insurgents regaining some level of power in Kabul.

“We cannot trust the Taliban and their commitments because they were cruel and oppressive in their regime,” said Abdul Jamil Qureshi, a 23-year-old psychology student at Kabul University. “We are worried for the lives of women and girls who have fought hard for their rights following the fall of the Taliban.” Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy leading America´s push for peace with its longtime adversary, is expected to meet the Taliban in Doha this weekend for the latest in a months-long series of talks, with expectations high. A peace deal between the US and the Taliban would be built around the premise that America and other foreign forces would slash their Afghanistan presence. No numbers have been announced, but The Washington Post reported Thursday that an initial deal to end the war could see US troop numbers fall to as low as 8,000 from their current level of around 14,000. In return, the Taliban would vow to prevent Afghanistan being used as a safe haven for various terror groups including Al-Qaeda, which conducted the September 11, 2001 attacks that triggered the US-led invasion. Abdul Hadi, 32, who runs a stall selling energy drinks and cigarettes in the capital, worried what would happen to the Afghan army if their American benefactors and trainers leave. “The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan is not the solution, because the Afghan forces are not prepared to tackle Taliban and Daesh fighters in the country,” he said, using an alternate name for the Islamic State group.

Afghan forces have suffered devastating casualties — in the tens of thousands — since they assumed responsibility for their country´s security at the end of 2014. Even after years of training and equipping by foreign experts, many units remain beset with corruption and desertions.