Haris defeated in Greetings Squash pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Haris Iqbal lost in the pre-quarter-finals of the $10,000 Greetings Squash Championship 2019 in Isesaki, Japan on Friday. Seventh seed Ryosei Kobayashi of Japan defeated 9/16 seed Haris 13-15, 7-11, 4-11 in the second round.