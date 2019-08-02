At a standstill

The Peshawar Development Authority plays an important role in developing sectors of Peshawar. Projects like the introduction of the Bus Rapid Transit system will go a long way towards improving our infrastructure. On the other hand, they have cut off the funds to all township development. In Peshawar, there is a huge township known as Regi Model Town, which boasts more than 600 houses. The Peshawar Development Authority is responsible for all development in this town but due to the BST funding decision they have ignored Regi Model Town. All current construction work has been left unfinished, funding has been stopped and our electricity and water has been cut off. A lot of families live here and they face many problems because of this.

We have been making complaints daily against the PDA but no action has been taken on it. All the residents living here pay their bills and taxes on time but still there is no development for us. We humbly request that the appropriate authorities and the government take strict action against the PDA officials and open an investigation into where the funds have been laundered to.

Muhammad Ahsan

Peshawar