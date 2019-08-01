LNG case: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s remand extended till 15th

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court on Thursday extended physical remand of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case. The court also granted permission to Khaqan’s sister Sadia Abbasi for legal assistance of his brother.

National Accountability Bureau on Thursday presented former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi before the Accountability Court Judge Bashir Ahmed and requested the court to grant extension in physical remand of Abbasi.

To this Accountability Court judge asked Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to hire a lawyer so that he can oppose the NAB’s plea for extension in physical remand. To this former PM Abbasi replied that he has decided to defend himself. On the request of NAB the Accountability Court extended physical remand of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till August 15.

When Accountability Court judge was told that August 15 is public holiday on account of Eidul Azha, the judge remarked he would conduct the hearing on holiday too, it doesn’t make any difference. Sadia Abbasi, sister of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday had filed plea in Accountability Court seeking permission for meeting with his brother in NAB custody to give him legal assistance in LNG reference.