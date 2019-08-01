Pak players crash out of junior squash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players made exit from the World Junior Individual Squash Championship before the quarter-finals stage as the country’s last hope Muhammad Farhan Hashmi was also beaten in the third round.
Mostafa El Serty (Egypt) defeated Farhan 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 to put an end to Pakistan campaign in the Championship. Farhan could survive for only 29 minutes. Earlier, Farhan defeated Thomas Rosini in the second round with the score of 11-9, 11-7, 4-11, 11-8 to make it to the third round.
Pakistan leading player Harris Qasim also failed to impress getting beaten by English player Ben Smith. Smith lost first two games before overcoming Harris 2-11, 8-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-7.
Yehia Elnawasany (Egypt) beat Noor Zaman 11-9, 11-7, 14-12. The quarter-finals lineup now missing Pakistan name.
