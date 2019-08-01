close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

Pak players crash out of junior squash

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players made exit from the World Junior Individual Squash Championship before the quarter-finals stage as the country’s last hope Muhammad Farhan Hashmi was also beaten in the third round.

Mostafa El Serty (Egypt) defeated Farhan 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 to put an end to Pakistan campaign in the Championship. Farhan could survive for only 29 minutes. Earlier, Farhan defeated Thomas Rosini in the second round with the score of 11-9, 11-7, 4-11, 11-8 to make it to the third round.

Pakistan leading player Harris Qasim also failed to impress getting beaten by English player Ben Smith. Smith lost first two games before overcoming Harris 2-11, 8-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-7.

Yehia Elnawasany (Egypt) beat Noor Zaman 11-9, 11-7, 14-12. The quarter-finals lineup now missing Pakistan name.

