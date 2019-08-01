No-confidence vote

Move against Sanjrani initiated without developing consensus

By Tahir Khalil

ISLAMABAD: Behind the scene story scene story of the failure of no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani by the joint opposition is that the move was started and worked out without developing consensus.

It has been learnt that most senators of the PML-N, the largest party in the Senate, were not in favour of removing Sadiq Sanjrani from the very beginning and they had informed the party leadership about their reservations. Sadiq Sanjrani enjoys good relations with the PML-N senators and he often ignores protocol and comes to the chamber of Opposition Leader Raja Zafarul Haq for consultation.

The PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was also not in favour of removing Sadiq Sanjrani initially, but he had to agree to the plan which was prepared in the all parties conference of the opposition. Some opposition senators were not comfortable while attending luncheons and dinners and it was claimed before the voting on no-confidence motion that the opposition has the support of 64 senators. However, the result of the vote was astonishing for the opposition when only 50 senators voted in favour of no-confidence motion.

It is believed that nine senators of the PML-N, three senators of the PPP and two senators of the JUI-F voted against their party line. The names of senators suspected of deviation are also being mentioned at different forums. Legal experts say it could not be determined that who violated the party line in secret voting and disciplinary action could not be initiated against any senator in absence of any solid proof.

Political observers believe that democracy will weaken with failure of the government and opposition motions of no-confidence in the Senate. The threat of clash between the government and opposition has increased in the current scenario. The victory of minority in the Senate exposed the weak discipline of the political parties.

Sadiq Sanjrani to his credit keep the opposition satisfied due to his balanced conduct during the one and a half years. This was his balanced conduct which earned his support of opposition senators.

On the other hand, the opposition circles allege that the game of braking 14 opposition senators was finalised in around Rs600 million to Rs700 million.