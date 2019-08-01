Textile mill owners warn of strike against inflated power bills

FAISALABAD: Textile mills owners of Faisalabad Thursday criticised the government for issuing 50 perc ent exorbitant electricity bills.

The mills owners threatened of observing strike in 500 textile processing units of Faisalabad division for an indefinite period if the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) did not withdraw the excessive bills. Meanwhile, the textile mills owners of Faisalabad displayed a protest banner outside the Fesco Headquarters. Reportedly, in new bills the withholding tax has been increased 6 per cent and cost of electricity units was also enhanced. When contacted, the Fesco authorities said the increase in power bills was made following the directions of NEPRA.

conference: Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti Thursday said that establishing peace in the country was imperative for attaining a respectable status for the country in the comity of nations. He was addressing Istehkam-e-Pakistan seminar at Jamia Qasmia under the aegis of the Central Ulema Council Punjab. He asked the students that Pakistan would be considered a respectable and responsible Islamic state in the world only due to their positive role. He said that the enemies of Pakistan were hatching conspiracies against it, but the nation would foil their negative designs collectively.

He said: “Pakistan is our home and we would have to defend it.” Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that Pakistan had come into being in the name of Islam and it would remain till the Day of Judgment. “We will have to play our role in strengthening the homeland,” he said. He said that Pakistan’s armed forces had crushed terrorism in the country and they would defend its geographical boundaries also.

Chairman Central Ulema Council Zahid Mahmood Qasmi said that the Ulema Council would hold Isthekam-e-Pakistan conference from August 1 to 13 and will celebrate the Independence Day on August 14 with national enthusiasm. He said that the Ulema Council would also plant 100,000 saplings. He said that the Ulema Council was standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishing peace in the country.

MAN KILLS BROTHER-IN-LAW: A man Thursday shot dead his brother-in-law over a land dispute. Liaquat Ali of Thatta Baig was shot dead allegedly by his brother-in-law Umar Hayat over a land dispute. Reportedly, the both were holding a meeting in the village to resolve their differences over a land issue. During the conversation, they exchanged harsh words and in a fit of anger, Umar shot dead Liaqat. Bahlik police have registered a case against Umar.

FOUR BOOKED: Batala Colony police Thursday booked four people on charges of gang raping a German woman. The police booked accused Muhammad Ilyas, his friend Jawad Ahmad and their two accomplices. Earlier, a case was registered against the accused by Madina Town police and later an issue of the jurisdiction of the police station emerged and Batala Colony police registered case anew. Accused Ilyas had sexually assaulted the German woman in Rafaqat Plaza, Satiana Road, Faisalabad.