close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 2, 2019

Sugar Mills case: Hamza’s remand extended till 9th

World

 
August 2, 2019

LAHORE: An Accountability Court on Thursday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz till August 9 in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Hamza appeared in the court following the end of his judicial remand, however, his father Shahbaz Sharif did not attend the hearing as he was in Islamabad in connection with the Senate election.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Hamza said the government’s lies would soon become a noose for them. Criticising the government, he said the government had made the lives of the people difficult. “They say they will decrease the price of roti but today increased the price of petrol,” he said, adding: “They could arrest the entire opposition but still they will not be able to run the government.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World