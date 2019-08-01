Sugar Mills case: Hamza’s remand extended till 9th

LAHORE: An Accountability Court on Thursday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz till August 9 in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Hamza appeared in the court following the end of his judicial remand, however, his father Shahbaz Sharif did not attend the hearing as he was in Islamabad in connection with the Senate election.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Hamza said the government’s lies would soon become a noose for them. Criticising the government, he said the government had made the lives of the people difficult. “They say they will decrease the price of roti but today increased the price of petrol,” he said, adding: “They could arrest the entire opposition but still they will not be able to run the government.”