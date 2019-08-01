Appointed

LAHORE: Former general manager of state-run television and daughter of renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Muneeza Hashmi has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Alhamra would take systematic and concrete steps to strengthen the cultural and literary traditions of the past. She said that our new generation would be provided with an environment in which they could enhance their creativity. Alhamra Executive Director Ather Ali Khan congratulated Muneeza Hashmi.