Hike in petroleum products prices challenged

LAHORE: A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging the new substantial hike in the prices of petroleum products.

The petition, filed by advocate Azhar Siddique, stated that the increase in the prices was illegal as the matter was already in the court. The petitioner requested the court to issue a restraining order on the implementation of new prices until ruling on the pending applications is announced.

Moreover, it said the government had not taken approval from the Cabinet before imposing new prices. The petitioner has made federal government, Ogra, petroleum ministry necessary parties in the petitions. Earlier on Wednesday, the government increased petroleum products prices for the month of August.

According to a notification, the petrol price has been increased by Rs5.15 per litre, whereas the price of high-speed diesel was increased by Rs5.65. The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil were increased by Rs5.38 and Rs8.90, respectively.