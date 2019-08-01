Opp’s balloon pops: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that opposition is claiming to topple the government but its balloon has deflated as majority of senators rejected its narrative.

He said the failure of the no-confidence motion against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was a victory of democracy and Senate. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the way government and senators defeated the assault on democracy they deserved praised. Instead of pushing its own agenda, the opposition should give precedence to agenda of Pakistan, otherwise, it fate would keep on meeting such defeats.

Speaking during a ceremony at Royal Palm Country Club here on Thursday, Chaudhry Sarwar said the government did not buy any senators, instead, all senators voted in favour of democracy by listening to their conscience.

The democracy and Senate won in real sense after failure of the no-trust move, he said, adding opposition should understand that it own people were not on board with it in its undemocratic steps. After defeat on public front, the opposition now wants to shine its political motives and do politics of chaos and riots but it will always fail in its mission, he added.

The Punjab governor said that the government would not only strengthen democracy but also complete its constitutional term and the mission to serve the country and nation would continue.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said, “Through Aab Pak Authority project we will provide clean drinking water across Punjab. We are making arrangements for Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birthday celebrations and for the first time in the history we will issue 10,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims instead of 3,000 visas to attend the celebrations.” Responding to a question, he said the PTI believed in upholding the rule of law and there were no instructions to the authorities to stop opposition’s public demonstrations.