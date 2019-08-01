Qurban Police Lines to be converted into residential area for cops: IG

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, has said Qurban Police Lines will be converted into residential area for the welfare of police officials and other than Safe City Authority Headquarters the offices, including traffic police and telecommunication, will be relocated in phases to other places.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in Qurban Police Lines. He issued directions to the authorities concerned regarding the matters of beautification of the police lines and working of the police offices.

He said that a mini market should be the part of residential project for the families of police officials. He said the master plan of the residential project should be shared with Central Police Office till August 31. He also directed them to share the report of extension in Jamia Mosque Qurban Lines within one week to construct work for shades.

He directed a three-member committee comprising DIG establishment II, DIG Telecommunication and SSP MT to prepare a feasibility report to safely shift the equipment and accessories to the “Mall Khana.” security: The DIG Operations, Lahore, has directed all the divisional SPs to speed up preventive measures to control crime in the City.

During a meeting, the DIG directed the officers concerned to enhance the security of cattle markets, shopping markets and other important places in the wake of Eidul Azha. Event for cops: A ceremony was held in honour of the jawans of Anti-Riots Force who completed First Aid and Basic Life Support courses. Two ASIs, 45 constables and five lady constables participated in the training course.