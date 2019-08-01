1,434 PU employees promoted

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) administration has issued notification of time-scale promotion to 1,434 employees from BS-01 to BS-15 working in various departments.

According to the notification, the employees in BS-01 to BS-04 working in different departments of the university are granted time-scale promotions into next pay scales four times in the whole service instead of two times on satisfactory completion of 8, 16, 24 and 30 years service from the date of regular appointment as per the Punjab government notification FD.PC.39-14/77 (Pt.IV) (APCA/2008) (PROVL) dated 21.06.2017.

Those who have already availed benefit (one step wef 01.07.2007 in pursuance of Para-2 of the department's notification No FD.PC.32-7/2007 dated 10.09.2007 and second step wef 01.07.2014 in terms of this department's notification FD.PC.39-14/77 (Pt.IV) (APCA/2008) dated 17.06.2014) would get remaining benefit as per new formula referred to above with effect from the date of notification i.e. 21.06.2017.

A PU spokesperson said the employees in BS-05 to BS-15 working in the different departments of the university are granted time-scale promotion into next pay scale wef date of completing 10 years satisfactory service as per the Punjab government notification FD PC40-80/2015 dated 26.07.2017.

Employees of technical cadre posts where up-gradation structure is already in practice and less than four scale up-gradation have been granted, they will be granted time-scale promotion as per their category after their final/last up-gradation in their cadre/structure, subject to the condition that maximum of four promotion / up-gradation will be permissible in the entire service.

BA/BSc supple exam: Punjab University (PU) has issued the schedule for submission of admission fee and forms for BA/BSc Part-I and Part-II supplementary examinations, 2019, Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Part-I and II supplementary examinations 2019 and BA (Hearing-Impaired Students) supplementary examinations 2019.

The last date for submission of admission forms for the exams is August 22, 2019. The date of commencement of the exams will be announced later. The details are available at the PU website www.pu.edu.pk.